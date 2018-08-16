Fishing musician fashions xylophone from kelp

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A musician whose family owns a commercial fishing business passed time on the boat by turning large pieces of kelp into a xylophone.

A video filmed aboard the boat off Clam Gulch, Alaska, shows the boat owner's daughter, Kayla, showing off a xylophone-like instrument she made from rope and large pieces of kelp.

The musician uses fishing corks to show how the instrument actually functions.

"Fishing had been slow and we were all a bit bored," the filmer wrote. "My daughter, Kaila, a talented musician, decided to pass some time by cutting large pieces of kelp into appropriate sizes and tying them together with more kelp to make a creative xylophone."

"Using fishing corks on sticks, she played a number of tunes including the one here from The Little Mermaid," they wrote.