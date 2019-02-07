Feb. 7 (UPI) -- An impatient baby that couldn't wait for the end of the morning commute ending up being born aboard a Chicago city bus.

Guadalupe Lara, 33, said she and her husband boarded a Chicago Transit Authority bus after she started having contractions Wednesday morning, but the labor turned out to be too fast for them to make it to Mercy Medical Center in time.

Lara said her husband jumped into action and delivered the baby with help from an unknown passenger while other bus riders looked on in surprise.

The driver stopped the bus until an ambulance could come take the mother and newborn, dubbed Samantha, the rest of the way to the hospital.

Lara said Samantha is expected to go home Thursday to meet her three older siblings.