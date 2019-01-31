Pizza Hut is offering free pizza for a year to the parents of the first baby born after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. Photo courtesy Pizza Hut

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Pizza Hut is celebrating the Super Bowl with an unusual contest: free pizza for a year for the parents of the first baby born after kickoff.

The pizza chain said parents of babies born after Super Bowl kickoff on Sunday can enter to win the year's supply of free pizza by posting photos of the newborn on Twitter along with the official time of birth.

The tweet should tag @PizzaHut, use the hashtags "#PizzaHutSpecialDelivery" and "#promotion" and include the baby's official time of birth. The parents of the newborn whose birth was closest to kickoff time will win the pizza for their parents.

"If there's one thing we're more passionate about than pizza and football, it's the family we get to enjoy it with," Pizza Hut chief brand officer Marianne Radley said. "Family celebrations and Pizza Hut have gone hand in hand for more than 60 years, so in our first year as the Official Pizza Sponsor at Super Bowl LIII, we wanted to show up for our fans who are in the unique position of expanding their family during the biggest NFL game of the year."