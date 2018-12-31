Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Texas couple who thought they wouldn't be able to have a baby without fertility treatments were surprised by the birth of a record-breaking 15-pound baby.

Jennifer and Eric Medlock said their first child, Annabelle, was born with the help of fertility treatments after Jennifer was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The Arlington couple said they were preparing to start treatments to have another child when they discovered they had naturally conceived their second baby, Ali, who was born weighing 14 pounds, 13 ounces.

Doctors at Arlington Memorial Hospital said Ali weighs about twice as much as an average newborn and is a new size record for the hospital.

The Medlocks said the pregnancy was healthy, but Ali had to spend a week in the NICU due to low blood sugar and platelets.

The newborn is now healthy and was allowed to go home with his parents.

"He is meant for something big," Jennifer Medlock told KTVT. "Maybe not football -- everyone keeps saying that."

Guinness World Records lists the heaviest newborn on record as weighing 22 pounds.