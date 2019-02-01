German authorities seize puma cub from apartment bathroom

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany seized a puma cub that was being illegally kept in the bathroom of an apartment, animal rescuers said.

Animal welfare charity Four Paws International said German authorities seized the 4-month-old male cub from an apartment in Lahr, where the animal was being kept in a bathroom.

The cub, named Tikim, was purchased in the Czech Republic and smuggled into Germany illegally, Four Paws said.

The charity said it is caring for Tikim until he is confirmed to be in good health and receives his vaccinations. He will then be given a new home at Animal and Species Protection Center Tierart.