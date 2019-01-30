Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A Texas man who received an alert from his home security camera said he was shocked to discover it was a mountain lion approaching his house.

Phil Johnson, who lives in the Mason Hills subdivision of Leander, said he woke up Tuesday to discover he had an alert that his Ring security camera had recorded movement overnight.

Johnson said he reviewed the footage to identify the culprit.

"Thought it was a dog at first. After looking at it a couple of times, I realized it was a mountain lion," he told KEYE-TV. "We've had some fox come here and stuff, but never any mountain lions. That's the first time. Didn't expect that at all."

Leander Police shared a still photo from the footage on Facebook. The post said mountain lion encounters are "rare" but residents should be alert about the potentially dangerous animals' presence in the area.