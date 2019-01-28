Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A red panda that somehow escaped from a Northern Ireland zoo was located Monday morning and safely brought back to the facility.

The Belfast Zoo, located in the suburb of Glengormley, said a red panda named Amber, born in summer 2018, went missing from its enclosure Sunday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland took to Facebook to warn residents to keep their distance if the animal is spotted.

The zoo said Amber was located Monday morning in Collinbridge, a residential neighborhood about a mile from the zoo. The red panda was captured about 12 hours after its escape, officials said.

The details of Amber's escape were unclear Monday.