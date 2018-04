April 6 (UPI) -- A panda that misjudged its own weight followed its friend up a tree and caused a branch to break, sending its comrade falling to the ground.

The video, filmed last month at a giant panda sanctuary in China, shows a panda named Qi Yi following another panda up a tree.

The panda reaches a thin spot on the tree and a branch snaps, sending the panda further up the tree tumbling toward the ground.

Handlers said the bears were not injured in the incident.