Mischievous giant panda steals broom from keeper

April 4 (UPI) -- A mischievous giant panda cub in China was caught on camera causing trouble for her keeper by stealing a broom and refusing to let it go.

Xing Xiao, a panda being raised at a sanctuary in China, was recorded by security cameras in her enclosure as she held vigil by a door and waited for a keeper to enter.

One of the keepers, a man with a broom, come in to clean the enclosure, but Xing Xiao reveals she has other plans and grabs onto the broom.

The broom-stealing panda and the keeper then play a round of tug-of-war until the men eventually wins and gets his broom back.