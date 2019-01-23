Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A California YouTuber stepped in to help when a 10-year-old African Grey parrot ended up trapped for three nights in a storm drain.

Arturo Vasquez said he called the fire department and city crews when his parrot, Milly, flew into a storm drain in South Los Angeles, but they all told him they couldn't help.

A relative of Vasquez reached out to YouTuber Marlene Mc'Cohen, who uses her platform to advocate for proper parrot care.

"I was like, 'where and when? Send me pictures and if it's real, I will be there.' I don't know what we can do, but we did a lot," Mc'Cohen told KABC-TV.

Mc'Cohen and her team worked for two days to use cameras, water, PVC pipes and remote controlled vehicles to locate the parrot.

"[There was] lots of brainstorming, lots of innovation - how does the parrot think? That's mostly where I came in. It was really a bunch of innovators coming together to see what we could do," Mc'Cohen said.

The YouTuber's team was finally able to get Milly out of the drain on the third day.