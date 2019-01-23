Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A "miracle puppy" that survived euthanasia at an Oklahoma shelter was taken to a no-kill shelter in Iowa, where he found a new home.

The King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter in Davenport said the puppy, a Labrador retriever-American pit bull mix named Rudolph, was initially taken to an overcrowded Oklahoma shelter, where the decision was made to put the canine down.

The shelter said a veterinarian administered euthanasia drugs, but Rudolph survived the injection and the vet refused to administer a second round of drugs.

Rudolph was then brought to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, where he found a new home after just a few days.