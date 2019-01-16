Escaped seal spotted on Turkish beach

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A fur seal that escaped from a dolphin park in Turkey has been spotted on the beach in a nearby neighborhood.

The seal, named Ciko, escaped 10 days ago from the Bodrum Dolphin Park, where he had been living for about a year.

Macit Gundogdu said he was out for a walk Tuesday in the Golturkbuku neighborhood of Bodrum when he spotted the seal on the beach.

He said the seal acted friendly toward passers-by and visited with onlookers for a time before leaving.

Bodrum Dolphin Park, which was built in 2005, has four dolphin shelter pools and a cruise stand located along Guvercinlik bay.