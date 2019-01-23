Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A British dog owner broke a Guinness World Record when he gathered 1,029 beagles and their owners for a mass dog walk.

Sean Parkinson, 39, said the record-keeping organization has officially certified the Merseyside Beagle Club's Beaglelandia event in Capethorne Hall, Cheshire.

The official count at the event was 1,029 beagles, enough to break the record for largest (single breed) dog walk.

The previous record was set by a group of 783 Yorkshire terriers and their owners in Mexico.