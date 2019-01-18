Kansas man wins two big lottery prizes in one month

A Kansas man has two reasons to celebrate after winning two lottery jackpots in the month of January. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Kansas man is celebrating a lucky month after visiting state lottery headquarters twice to collect large jackpots.

Bill Wesley of Liberal won $25,000 in the Jan. 3 Holiday Millionaire Raffle and he was back at Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Thursday to collect a $10,000 prize from a $2 10X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I've never been very lucky before, so this is pretty unexpected," Wesley said. "Hopefully I can keep this streak going! We don't mind the drive at all when it's to claim a big prize."

He said he was at Love's County store when he saw another customer buy a 10X The Cash ticket and decided to follow suit.

"We just bought a 2006 Corvette with the prize money from the Holiday Millionaire Raffle, so now I'm not sure what to buy with the winnings," Wesley said. "I may use it as a down payment on a new pickup or a motorcycle. We haven't decided yet."