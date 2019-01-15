Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Delaware man started off the year on a lucky note by wining a $10,000 lottery prize just a month after collecting nearly $3,000.

The Clayton resident told Delaware Lottery officials he finished 2018 by winning $2,900 from a scratch-off lottery ticket, and he rang in 2019 by using some of the money to buy 10 $250 Grand scratch-offs from the Shore Stop store in Smyrna.

The man said he couldn't believe it when he scratched off a $10,000 prize.

"I had to run out to my truck to get my glasses," the man said. "I was in disbelief."

The winner said his plans for the money include buying concert tickets for his niece, getting his ex-wife's car serviced and taking a trip with his mother and sister.