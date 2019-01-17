Police seek volunteers to get drunk for training exercise

A Pennsylvania police department is seeking volunteers to get drunk as part of a DUI training exercise. File Photo by BIllie Jean Shaw/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police department is seeking volunteers willing to "drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation" for a training exercise.

The Kutztown Police Department said in a Facebook post it is seeking three volunteers to help with a training event designed to teach officers how to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI incidents.

The department said volunteers need to be available from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. April 4.

"Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," the department said.

The post said volunteers should be between the ages of 25 and 40, have a clean criminal history and "be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation."

The department said the volunteers should also arrange for someone sober to take responsibility for them after the event.