Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An international group of knitters broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a blanket in Ireland measuring 21,471.95 square feet.

Attempt organizer Valery Larkin said she created a Knitters of the World group on Facebook to seek donations of segments to be assembled into the world's largest hand knitted blanket (non-crochet).

Larkin said donations came in from 32 countries including Britain, the United States, Turkey, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, South Africa, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Greece and Australia.

The blanket was assembled at Ireland's Ennis Showgrounds, where volunteers discovered the floor was not large enough for the entire blanket to be unfurled without rolling up the walls and being attached to roof girders.

Larkin said the blanket was measured by Guinness before being cut into smaller sections to be donated to the Red Cross.