Jan. 17 (UPI) -- An oversized snowman in Kentucky doled out some "instant karma" to a would-be vandal who discovered the hard way that its base was on a tree stump.

Petersburg resident Cody Lutz said he built the 9-foot snowman in his yard with his fiancee, Lucy, and his future sister-in-law during the weekend.

Lutz said he and his co-designers decided to build the base of the snowman on a large tree stump in their front yard to give it some extra stability.

Lutz said he noticed some tire tracks in his yard a few days after the snowman was erected. The tracks indicate someone tried to drive through the snowman but was stopped by the stump.

"Instant karma!" Lutz told WXIX-TV. "It's hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty."