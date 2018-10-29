Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of a Russian village used construction equipment to rescue a cow that fell into a deep trench.

The video shows the cow trapped in a trench at a construction site in Kunashak, where locals rallied to rescue the trapped bovine.

The footage shows the locals using cables tied around the cow's body as a makeshift harass to hoist using an excavator and a tower crane.

Witnesses said the cow did not appear to be seriously injured and was able to walk on her own after being returned to solid ground.