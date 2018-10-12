Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on an Ohio road captured video of a cow riding in the back seat of a pickup truck.

J.D. Blair said he was driving in Tipp City when he spotted the unusual passenger poking its head out from the backseat window of a truck hauling a trailer.

"So, this is something you don't see every day," Blair says in the video.

The driver of the pickup truck, Cory Morris of Ludlow Falls, said his cow, Annie, loves to go for rides in the back seat of the pickup truck. He said he just opens the door and the bovine enthusiastically climbs inside.