Authorities in France said investigators seized a lion cub similar to the animal pictured here from an apartment in a suburb of Paris. File Photo by Tammy Spratt/Zoological Society of San Diego/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in France said they seized a lion cub from an apartment in a Paris suburb and the exotic animal's owner was arrested.

A spokesman for France's National Hunting and Wildlife Agency said a 6-week-old lion cub was found on a child's bed Tuesday in the apartment in Val-de-Marne and the 30-year-old owner was found hiding from authorities in a neighbor's closet.

The cub, which was found to be in good health, was taken to a wild animal park in Seine-et-Marne.

Police said they believe the man was planning to attempt to sell the lion cub. They said investigators were tipped off by videos of the baby animal on social media.

A lion cub was previously seized from an apartment in Paris suburb Noisy-le-Sec in October 2017.