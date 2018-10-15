Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Maryland said they were able to rescue a black bear from a plastic bucket covering its head after tracking the animal for three days.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife and Heritage Service said response staff tracked the bear cub for three days and they were finally able to tranquilize it at the Wisp Resort with help from Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The plastic bucket was removed from the unconscious bear's head and officials determined it was not seriously injured.

The bear was last seen wandering into the nearby woods with its mother and sibling.