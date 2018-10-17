Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in California shared photos of a mountain lion that gave an employee a scare when it wandered into a bakery.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Deputy Evan Vaughn said deputies responded with California Fish and Wildlife officials when the juvenile cougar was spotted inside a local business.

The sheriff's office said an employee was inside the bakery when the mountain lion wandered in, but they were not injured.

The mountain lion was tranquilized and taken to a Fish and Wildlife facility, where it was later euthanized when veterinarians found it to be in poor health and unlikely to recover.