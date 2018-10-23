Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Animal experts were summoned to a California road to rescue a sea lion that decided to stop in the middle of traffic and refused to budge.

San Diego Police said they were called about 3:30 p.m. Monday about an animal in the road and they arrived to find the sea lion lying on its back in the middle of an intersection in the Point Loma neighborhood.

A SeaWorld San Diego crew was summoned to the scene and loaded the female sea lion into a cage to be taken for an examination.

A SeaWorld specialist said the sea lion did not have any apparent injuries, but lying down in the road was unusual behavior.

Officials said the sea lion will be released if she is found to be in good health.