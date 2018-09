Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A driver near an Alaska hospital captured video of an unusual hazard -- a sea lion hopping down the middle of the road.

The video, filmed after 2 a.m. on a road in Sitka, shows the sea lion urgently hopping down the road in front of the filmer's car.

The footage shows the animal eventually get out of the road and crawl through a grassy area.

"I saw the sea lion when leaving the hospital grounds after I got called into work at 2 a.m.," the filmer wrote.