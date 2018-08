Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A sea lion paid a visit to a building on Australia's Kangaroo Island and approached the front door in an apparent attempt to be let inside.

Greg Harvie filmed a video Sunday showing the sea lion hanging out just outside a glass door at Seal Bay on Kangaroo Island.

The adolescent sea lion peers at Harvie through the door and waddles around the area in an apparent search for an entrance.

"But it is cold out here, can I just come in for a minute?" Harvie joked.