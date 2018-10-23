Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An alleged smuggler in India was found with three venomous cobras hidden under the seat of his motor scooter.

A video recorded by wildlife officials in Bandipur, Karnataka, shows what authorities found when they stopped the man and searched his scooter.

The man, who had been reported frequenting a nearby forest region for suspected poaching activities, was found to be hiding three hissing cobras under the seat of the vehicle.

The footage shows the snakes were alive and showed aggression toward their rescuers.

Cobras are a protected species in India, but they are prized by poachers for their skins and venom.