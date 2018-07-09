Home / Odd News

Cobra gets stuck in motorcycle side panel

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 2:14 PM
July 9 (UPI) -- A motorcyclist in India was delayed in going for a ride when he found a 5-foot cobra occupying the vehicle.

A video filmed in Yadgir, in the central part of the country, shows a crowd of onlookers gather to watch as the cobra hisses and poises to strike at anyone who comes too close to the side panel.

Witnesses said the snake is believed to have slithered inside the motorcycle and gotten its tail caught.

Snake catcher Chand Pasha responded to the scene and spent nearly an hour safely capturing the cobra. Pasha said the cobra was likely seeking shelter from the rain when it crawled into the bike.

