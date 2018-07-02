Home / Odd News

Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 2:59 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 2 (UPI) -- A woman in India had a lucky near-miss when she reached into a bag of rice in her home and found a venomous cobra.

Sagarika Sundaray, 23, said she put her hand in the bag at her home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and quickly pulled it back out when she felt something cold moving inside the bag.

The object turned out to be a baby cobra.

Sundaray contacted the local Snake Helpline and trapper Subhendu Mallik arrived to find the snake hiding in a cup placed in the bag for scooping the rice.

Mallik released the cobra outside of town.

The trapper said the encounter could have been deadly.

"Baby cobras have fully grown venom apparatus and can kill humans with their bite. She was lucky to escape," he said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard
Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage
Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary
Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck
Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway