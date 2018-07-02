Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra

July 2 (UPI) -- A woman in India had a lucky near-miss when she reached into a bag of rice in her home and found a venomous cobra.

Sagarika Sundaray, 23, said she put her hand in the bag at her home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and quickly pulled it back out when she felt something cold moving inside the bag.

The object turned out to be a baby cobra.

Sundaray contacted the local Snake Helpline and trapper Subhendu Mallik arrived to find the snake hiding in a cup placed in the bag for scooping the rice.

Mallik released the cobra outside of town.

The trapper said the encounter could have been deadly.

"Baby cobras have fully grown venom apparatus and can kill humans with their bite. She was lucky to escape," he said.