Doctor removes live tick from deep inside patient's ear

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Malaysia doctor shared video of an unusual procedure that resulted from a live tick being found in a patient's ear canal.

The video shows Dr. Rahmat Omar, 49, an ear, nose and throat surgeon in Kuala Lumpur, removing the tick from deep inside a patient's ear canal.

Omar said he was shocked when he discovered the foreign object inside the patient's ear was a live tick.

"The patient was in a lot of discomfort, they were so happy when I removed it," the doctor said. "It's certainly the first time I have ever seen this and I hope I never have to do this again!"