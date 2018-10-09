Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A doctor in Vietnam was filmed pulling a "strange creature" that appears to be a large leech out of a patient's nose.

The video, filmed Monday at an ear, nose and throat doctor's clinic in Lao Cai, shows the doctor using instruments to reach for an object deep inside a patient's nose.

The doctor eventually removes the object, which is revealed to be a squirming creature that appears to be a large leech.

The patient and witnesses laugh with surprise at the size of what the filmer called a "strange creature."