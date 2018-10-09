Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado resident shared security camera of a bear opening the door to his truck while another bruin stands lookout at the side of his driveway.

The Jefferson County man shared video of the bear standing on its hind legs outside the resident's home, located near Lookout Mountain, and opening a door to look around inside the vehicle.

The bear takes a quick look before abandoning the truck, which the owner said is kept clean and didn't contain any food.

The man said his security cameras also recently captured video of a bear wandering onto his home's deck.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office previously reminded residents to keep vehicles locked and free of food items that might attract the attention of bears. The sheriff's office shared a video in August showing deputies using a rope to open the door of a car that contained an agitated bear.