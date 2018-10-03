Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nevada firefighters woke up to the sound of a dumpster tipping over and ended up rescuing three bear cubs from inside the receptacle.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said firefighters at Station 39 in Reno were sleeping when they heard the loud crash of a dumpster tipping.

The firefighters investigated the following morning and discovered a distraught-seeming mother bear watching over the toppled dumpster.

The district shared a video of a firefighter using a reach pole to pry the dumpster lid open. He then flips the lid fully open, allowing three baby bears to escape.