New Jersey postal worker quits, leaves mail on side of road

The U.S. Post Office said a worker who left mail on the side of the road in New Jersey resigned last month. Photo courtesy of Positive Energy Bennett/Facebook

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. postal worker in New Jersey decided to quit on the job and left thousands of envelopes on the side of the road, the agency said Tuesday.

Several boxes full of correspondence was left on the side of a road in Pennsauken, N.J. And on Sunday, a Facebook user spotted the abandoned mail and posted a photo of it on Facebook, where it was shared thousands of times.

"If [you're] looking for your mail, it may be on river road by [the 36th Street] station," the user wrote.

According to NJ.com, the Special Agent Scott Balfour, with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, said mail was out for delivery from the Roxborough Station Post Office in Philadelphia. But the postal worker responsible for the mail had resigned on Sept. 8.

"We do not anticipate any further action against this individual," Balfour said Wednesday. "The Roxborough Station Post Office is going to deliver the mail."

No explanation was given for why the postal worker left the mail on the side of the road.