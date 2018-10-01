Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who ordered a set of Dr. Seuss books for her granddaughter said the package finally arrived -- 20 years later.

Vera Walker of Orlando said her granddaughter was only 4 years old when she ordered the set of books in 1998. She was an adult with a 5-year-old son of her own by the time the package arrived at Walker's home.

The post office explained to Walker that the box had been found stuck inside an old mailbox.

Walker said the books arrived just in time for her to read them to her great-grandson, who she said is enjoying the classic tomes.