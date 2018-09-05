Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service said a load of mail that spilled from a truck in Nashville was undeliverable and was on its way to be recycled.

Witnesses reported the large amount of mail littering Lebanon Pike, near Interstate 40, early Tuesday morning and the U.S. Postal Service said it determined the mail had fallen from a recycling truck, not a mail truck.

Footage from the road shows what appears to be thousands of letters and magazines in the roadway.

Witnesses said they were concerned about the privacy of the people whose mail was determined to be undeliverable.

"One of the letter actually, we tossed it in the trash, we ripped it up," witness Salam Alhasnawy told WTVF-TV. "It's a person who had their medical information on there. That's somebody's personal information out there."