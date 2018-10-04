Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A book was returned to a Louisiana library this week decades after it was checked out in 1934.

A patron cleaning out a house found a book his mother checked out in 1934 when she was 11 years old. He returned it Monday to the Shreve Memorial Library in Shreveport, the library said in a Facebook post.

Although 84 years have passed since the book, Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters, was checked out, the library said in a comment that a maximum charge for overdue books would keep the fee at $3.

It's the latest long-overdue book to surface at a U.S. Last month, the Lexington Public Library in Kentucky tweeted a picture of a book that was returned after it was checked out in 1968.

"It's never too late to return an overdue book," the Kentucky library said.