Leonardo Da Vinci would surely be impressed by this Mona Lisa mosaic made of 23,360 rice crackers https://t.co/L9u01FBkzL

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rice cracker producers gathered recently in Soka, Japan, to break the Guinness World Record for largest rice cracker mosaic.

Some 200 people used 23,360 crackers to span nearly 1,250 square feet and create a rendering of the famous Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci, Guinness World Records said on its website Wednesday. The mosaic consisted of seven different colors of rice cracker.

The event was led by the Sokasenbei Promotion Council, which wanted to promote rice crackers produced in the region north of Tokyo. Senbei are a variety of rice cracker found in Japan.

"There are currently more than 60 producers and retailers in Soka and Senbei are now famous to the extent that it can easily be said that Soka and Senbei are synonymous with each other," Soka's city website says.