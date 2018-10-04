Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A new Krispy Kreme location in Blanchardstown, Ireland has decided to end its overnight drive-through service following complaints from neighbors about the noise caused by honking cars.

The store, which opened Sept. 26, offered a 24-hour drive-through service that would attract long lines of cars that would honk their horns throughout the night, preventing nearby residents from going to sleep.

Video footage of the drive-through line from Independent.ie features a number of noisy cars wrapping around an entire shopping plaza.

"Since the grand opening we haven't had proper sleep at night. We have jobs, kids, schools, and so many elderly people living here as well," a resident said. "Every night the queue for doughnuts is unbelievable -- lights, noises, pollution and horns. All streets blocked and all cars honking at once. All night, every night."

Krispy Kreme has listened to the nearby residents and will now have the drive-through open from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The company is also looking into a traffic management plan to help minimize any disruption.

"We are saying to our neighbors, we've listened and we're making changes immediately," said Krispy Kreme chief executive Richard Cheshire to The Irish Times. "For the most part too, our drive-through has been a success. But we know that the late-night noise has been an upset for our neighbors."