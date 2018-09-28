South Carolina fisherman's 35-pound catch breaks record

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina charter boat captain said the 35-pound fish he caught from his boat is a new world record.

Brian Vaughn, a captain with Off the Hook Fishing Charters, said he caught the 35-pound jack crevalle in the Calibogue Soung and he has applied to have the catch recognized by the International Game Fish Association as the largest jack crevalle caught in the fly fishing 8-pound tippet class.

The IGFA lists the current record as a 31-pound fish caught in 1983.

"I've attempted to break this record over the years and have come very close just within a pound a few times," Vaughn wrote on Facebook.

Jack Vitek, IGFA outreach and education manager, said Vaughn's application has been received and officials are working on the verification process, which usually takes about two months.