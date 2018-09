Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old budding fisherman in New Jersey set a new record for a fishing club when he reeled in a 66-pound mahi-mahi.

Eddie Kelly of Ocean City was participating in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Labor Day Tournament when he reeled in the big fish about 85-100 miles off shore.

It took about 45 minutes of wrangling to successfully land the fish, club Commodore Ron Gallagher said.

Gallagher said the fish beat the club's previous record, a 63-pound fish caught in 2010.