Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A mother shared video of a great white shark jumping out of the water off Massachusetts to snatch a bass from the end of her son's fishing line.

Tabatha Eldridge, whose video was posted to Facebook by the the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said she was on a boat off Stone Horse Shoals with her husband and their 14-year-old son when the boy reeled in a striped bass.

The video shows the boy pulling the fish out of the water, and his father preparing to grab it with a net, when a large great white shark appears and snatches the fish from the line.

Eldridge said only the fish's head remained at the end of her son's line.