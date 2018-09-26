Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of a bear walking up to a truck, opening a door and stealing a brown fast food bag.

Steve Hogarth, whose video was posted to Facebook by his wife, said he was at his construction job site in Gatlinburg when he noticed the bear nearby.

Hogarth recorded as the bear walked up to a blue truck, opened the passenger-side door and walked off with a Sonic fast food bag.

Hogarth said he was surprised by the actions he caught on camera.

"I thought he was just going to walk across the road," he told WATE-TV.

"But what isn't on the video, he came back about 10 minutes later and Matt, the heat and air guy, locked his doors at that point and that bear came back and was opening every door," Hogarth said.

He said he has started warning workers at the site to be bear smart.

"Make sure your windows are up and your doors are locked or you're risking a bear getting into your car," Hogarth said.