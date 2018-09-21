Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana responded to a home to remove a bear that fell asleep in a resident's garage after raiding some bee hives.

The Bozeman Police Department said officers with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were summoned to the Bozeman home Thursday after residents found the 25-year-old female black bear snoozing in their garage.

The department said wildlife officers were summoned after the residents attempted unsuccessfully to rouse the bear and get her to leave.

The bear was still sleeping against the garage door when officers arrived and tranquilized it for safe transportation.

The bruin, which apparently raided a neighbor's bee hives before falling asleep, was released outside of town.