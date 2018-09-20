Visitors are reminded that #bears continue to actively seek out human food & trash at #trailheads . Bear canisters are encouraged. DO NOT leave any scented items in your car or it may look like this when you return. Plan ahead & leave scented items at home. @DesoWV @TahoeSouth pic.twitter.com/J0qblIFRH7

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service shared photos of two cars that were ripped apart by a hungry bear at California's Lake Tahoe.

The U.S. Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit tweeted photos of two cars that had doors and windows severely damaged by a bear that was apparently attracted by food smells.

The vehicles appear to have sustained significant damage to both their exteriors and interiors during the Wednesday bear attacks.

"DO NOT leave any scented items in your car or it may look like this when you return," the Forest Service tweeted.