Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Surprised residents of an Irish neighborhood captured video of a horse pulling an unusual carriage -- a modified SUV.

Residents captured video clips this week in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin when a horse was spotted pulling the modified Pajero 4x4 through the city's streets.

The SUV appears to have had its engine and doors removed and is lifted on a wheeled platform.

"It was so funny and unexpected and I've never seen anything like it," the filmer of one of the videos wrote. "They were shouting and getting attention of passing cars and people! They were either planning on using the car to sell for scrap value, or liked the new one-of-a-kind pimped out horse wagon! They went around the corner and I know I'll never see anything like it again."