July 31 (UPI) -- A surprised customer at Texas bar captured video of a fellow patron riding his horse through the front door into the facility.

Daisy Glaspie tweeted a video showing the man, clad in a cowboy hat, riding his horse into a bar in Lubbock's Depot District.

"There was this huge group of people there outside and they said someone's about to bring a horse into the bar," Glaspie told EverythingLubbock.com. "I asked, 'Is that even allowed?'"

"We stayed there for five minutes and they were like, 'We're waiting for this police officer to leave,' and I was like, 'I thought this was legal,'" Glaspie said.

Police said it is up to business owners to determine whether to allow horses inside their facilities, but the rider and the business owners could be liable for any resulting damage or injuries.