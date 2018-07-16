Police seek owners of loose horses wandering in Los Angeles

July 16 (UPI) -- Police in Los Angeles said they are trying to find the owner of several horses found running lose through a neighborhood.

Investigators said the equines were seen wandering loose about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the Lake View Terrace area of the city.

Police were able to wrangle the horses into a fenced-in area and keep them contained until animal control officers arrived on the scene to take custody of the animals.

Authorities are working to identify the owners of the animals.

Police in Maryland were faced with a similar problem earlier this year when a mystery horse was found wandering a road in the Frederick area. Officers were eventually able to find the owner of the escaped animal and return it home.