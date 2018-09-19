Freshly painted plane features big typo

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop! (Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong-based airline said a freshly-painted plane is being taken out of service for repainting due to a missing "f" in the word "Pacific."

Cathay Pacific shared photos on Twitter showing the plane with a fresh paint job touting the airline's name as "Cathay Paciic."

"Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!" the airline tweeted.

The airline previously owned up to a similar painting problem a few years ago when its logo was accidentally painted backward on a plane.