Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation said a misspelled highway sign directing drivers to "Cinicinnati" was not the department's error.

Officials said the sign, directing drivers to an Interstate 71 ramp on 17th Avenue in Columbus, was misspelled by either a contractor or the manufacturer.

ODOT said the contractor has been ordered to replace the sign, but the process of obtaining the sign could take up to two months with additional weeks required for installation.

The department said the replacement sign was ordered shortly after it was installed July 30. The sign went viral this week thanks to a post on Reddit.